Crash Tying up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle crash tied up traffic on a highway in Schuylkill County early Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 139 near McAdoo.

The vehicle ended up on its roof, blocking part of the interstate.

Two people were hurt. One was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.

Multi vehicle crash on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 139.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) November 28, 2019