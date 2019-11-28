Cows Get Loose in Vehicle Pileup

Posted 8:01 am, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, November 28, 2019

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Highway Patrol says icy roads were to blame for jackknifed big rigs along Highway 50 in California.

At least one of the big rigs was carrying cattle and cows were all over the roadway after the accident.

Luckily none of them were hurt and all 77 were accounted for.

Authorities had to shut down Highway 50 in both directions.

“Well we had a hail storm that went through, and the roadways up here were cold enough that when the hail hit it stuck and immediately turned into ice,” Officer Kevin Bliss said. “We didn’t have any chain control because it happened so fast.”

There were other crashes in the area as well.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the highway and use alternate routes.

