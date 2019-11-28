× Cooking Up Thanksgiving with the Lions

ARCHBALD, Pa. — One restaurant in Lackawanna County was making food on Thursday, but not for its customers. The Thanksgiving meals were prepared and delivered for people in need.

At Barrett’s Pub in Archbald, there are quite a few cooks in the kitchen. There’s turkey and stuffing, but it’s not for customers.

“I’d rather be doing this than sitting around watching television and watching football,” said Louie Rapoch, Eynon Archbald Lions Club.

Members of the Eynon Archbald Lions Club are preparing Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need.

“Most of them are celebrating alone, unfortunately, but at least we can provide some kind of nourishment and a prayer for Thanksgiving.”

Gerard Rouilliard is a new face at the pub volunteering this Thanksgiving morning.

“This is my first year. I’m a brand-new member, and I just love this. I love this,” Rouilliard said.

Rouilliard is bagging the meals first, then he’ll be one of the drivers delivering them.

This year, the Lions Club is making 225 meals. That’s the most ever in the 10 years they’ve been doing it.

“I don’t care if it’s five or 5,00,0 as long as we can help them.”

Members of the Lions Club say this would be nothing without all of the folks in the community who step up to help.

“We’ve got a great community and every time we have a fundraiser or something like that, it’s always over the top.”

After more than 200 delivered meals, these volunteers spent the second half of their Thanksgiving with family.