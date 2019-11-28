Alleged Shoplifter Wanted by Police

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — While many Black Friday shoppers were looking for deals, police say one man wanted to steal.

Dickson City police want to find Tyler Jacobs.

They say he stole from Macy’s at the Viewmont Mall tonight.

When authorities tried to stop Jacobs at the store, he took off.

Officers say he ran into some nearby woods.

Thermal imaging cameras and a K9 were brought in to help search, but so far, no signs of Jacobs after the theft at the mall in Lackawanna county.

