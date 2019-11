Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a tradition for a model railroading group in Carbon County to share their display with the public this time of year.

From the outside, you see a chapel in Bowmanstown and of course, at Christmastime imagine all the religious activity inside.

But inside isn't a house of worship, it's a house of wonder, the activity here will surround the model trains.

In his stop on the Pennsylvania road, Jon Meyer explores the model railroad's unique home.