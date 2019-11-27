Travelers Hit the Road, Skies for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- It was a busy morning at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County, with hundreds checking bags and rushing through security to catch their pre-Thanksgiving flights.

"My family lives outside of Wilkes-Barre and we are going to Florida to visit more family," said Cathy Brody of Messina, New York.

Those we spoke to were heading across the country, from Florida, to Los Angeles, to Chicago. AAA estimates nearly 4.5 million will travel by air to get to their Thanksgiving dinner, and while this may be the busiest travel day of the year, these flyers didn't seem too concerned.

"We're traveling to Chicago to see our daughter and her husband and we're on an early flight, you know we'll get there we have lots of time until we check in, yeah, we're good!" said Cathy Kupstas of Kingston.

"I'm actually from South Africa, so I would occasionally go back during the holidays, so crowds and airplanes are nothing new to me," explained Jordan Weber, a student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Others decided to take a vacation for the holiday.

"We are not visiting anyone. We are heading to Florida, Sanibel Island. Our daughter has to work on Thanksgiving so we had Thanksgiving early, and we thought we would get out of the cold and into the sun," said Dawn Cool, who got up early to drive to the airport all the way from Williamsport.

Not only is it a very busy travel day in the airports, but also for those traveling by car this holiday season.

AAA is predicting nearly 50 million people will hit the road to head to Thanksgiving celebrations, which is the most in 14 years, according to the motor club.

As for gas prices, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $2.79. That's 20 cents over the national average.

But as travelers take to the roads and the skies, thoughts were on food and family.

"I'm going to go home, see my family over in Los Angeles, hopefully, get out of the snow for a little bit. It's going to be nice to get back," said Weber.