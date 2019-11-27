× Tops of the Toy List: Area Kids Test out This Season’s Most Popular Picks

If you’re planning on snagging sales on Thanksgiving or Black Friday, toys always top the list when it comes to those “gotta have’ em gifts.”

To check out this season’s most popular holiday picks, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with some professional toy testers, AKA kids, at the Walmart in Dickson City on Wednesday.

The youngsters highlighted some of the biggest sellers.

“Good Housekeeping” named 30 plus of the most popular picks of the season. Head here to see more!

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that “an estimated 165.3 million people are likely to shop Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.”

The busiest days are Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here are the top reasons consumers are planning over the next five days, according to NRF:

The deals are too good to pass up (65%)

Tradition (28%)

It's when they like to start their holiday shopping (22%)

It's something to do over the holiday (21%)

It's a group activity with friends/family (17%)

