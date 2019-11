Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new mobster flick featuring our area is officially running Netflix.

"The Irishman" hit the streaming service at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Martin Scorsese film about reputed mob boss Russell Buffalino from Kingston details the hit some think Buffalino ordered on union strongman Jimmy Hoffa.

Robert DeNiro stars as hitman Frank Sheeran, known as "The Irishman."

Joe Pesci stars as Buffalino, and Al Pacino plays Hoffa.

"The Irishman" is based on the book, I Heard You Paint Houses.