Tamaqua Rallying around Blue Raiders in State Championship Run

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Almost everywhere you turn, you see shades of blue and white in Tamaqua in support of its football team that’s putting together a magical run and the greatest season in school history.

“You drive around town and everybody’s windows are painted, the whole downtown is decorated, but Tamaqua has always been like that. Whether we had a winning or losing season, our fans have always been the best. They’ve been there to support their team through good and bad. These boys are phenomenal,” said Mary Grace Houser.

To the surprise of many, the Tamaqua Blue Raiders will play Wyoming Area on Friday in the 3AAA state semifinals. It’s been a dream season that’s lifted up this Schuylkill County community. They got hot at the right time and have reeled off big win after big win, compiling lots of memories in the process, with the entire community behind them.

“The whole town is with it — the teachers, the staff, the administration, the school board. It’s great to see everybody rallying around these young men. They’ve accomplished great things,” Dave Kistler said.

Speaking of community support, Kistler Transportation will be donating its buses so that fans can get free rides from Tamaqua to Wyoming Valley West for Friday’s game.

“They’re great, great men. They’re doing a lot of good things. It’s great for the community and it’s something I’m able to do to pitch in and help. We’ve been with Tamaqua Area for a long time. Daughter and son graduated from there, very proud of the school, proud of the kids, very proud of the team,” Kistler added.

Kickoff between Tamaqua and Wyoming Area is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday at Wyoming Valley West with the winner advancing to its first state title game.