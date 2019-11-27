Schon Looks To Have Another Sensational Wrestling Season At Selinsgrove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a wild ride for Nate Schon. The Selinsgrove wrestler just a season ago moving up from an 8th place finish his freshman year to the top of the podium as a state champion in AAA at 220 lbs his sophomore season. Schon unstoppable as he made his way through the stacked bracket.

"It was a big deal. My parents loved it. My mom she has been always nagging on me but I love her. I love my family. Thanks to Coach Martin and all the good kids that I wrestle with. It helps me out a lot," said Nate.

"That state tournament-Nate's run If I were to write it down in a book or a diary or something I don't know that it could have gone any better. I mean he really didn't have a close match. He left no doubt that he was the top dog," said Seth.

Nate was the first state champion here at Selinsgrove since Spencer Myers won it in 2010 and it wasn't his only state title last season. He was part of the Selinsgrove baseball team that also won a state championship.

"I've done it my whole life ever since I was a little kid playing baseball and then I started playing football. I love hitting kids," again said Nate.

"It's a pretty sweet sophomore year to win a state title and then turn around and do it the very next season. I know that Spencer Myers did that back in the day in 2009 with football and with wrestling. That doesn't happen often but that was pretty sweet," again said Seth.

The University of Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Ohio State are showing interest in Nate for wrestling. Right now though he interested in winning another state title.

"Most of it is from the brain up just thinking kind of what the game plan is and getting the mind right and going in and thinking that no one can beat you," added Nate.

"Now he has that target on his back and everybody wants to beat him or come after him. Guys are running around in their room right now thinking that I'm going to take down Nate Schon and he has to remember that. Last year has nothing to do with this year. You have to keep working and make sure that he is ready for those contenders , because they are going to come," added Seth.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Snyder county.