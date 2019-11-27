× Resources for Travelers on Holiday Weekend

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wednesday is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year. Thousands will pass through our area on the interstates.

For many travelers, this weekend, the only sights they’ll see of our area are from the interstate, but to break up the ride, they can switch out that view for a friendly face at an area rest stop

At a PennDOT “coffee break” in Dorrance Township off I-81, community groups give out coffee, snacks, and conversation to travelers.

NEED A BREAK FROM THE ROAD? 🚘🍪☕️ some friendly faces are waiting for you at rest stops in our area with coffee, goodies, and good conversation @WNEP pic.twitter.com/KEHTD0Uv5u — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) November 27, 2019

“It’s just a wonderful time to get to talk to people. Maybe they’ve been on the road with family and need a break, or they’re traveling alone and just want to speak to someone,” said Capt. Barbara Pope, Scranton Composite 201 Civil Air Patrol.

The Scranton Composite 201 Civil Air Patrol will be hosting the break at the rest stop on I-81 north in Dorrance Township through Friday, then another volunteer group will man the stop this weekend.

“People love it. It’s nice to see the smiles on people’s faces, just to see that people are out here doing this,” said Cadet Staff Sgt. Olivia Treat.

“It’s nice because it feels like community and having someone in service, military-related, is just a nice reminder for who I’m thankful for and who takes care of us,” said Lisa McManus from Carlisle.

PennDOT says it’s all about keeping drivers and their cargo safe.

“They’re doing this as a service,” said PennDOT’s James May. “They’re giving away the food, technically, for free but you always see the donation jar there that you can put a couple dollars in and help a local nonprofit, so it’s a good way to stay safe and help out a nonprofit.”

These treats for people and their furry friends aren’t the only resources available out on the roads. PennDOT also recommends checking traffic congestion on the 511 app before planning your trip.

“You can see the traditional holiday travel, so you can go through on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving and look for the past two years and see what specific roads have been like, so that’s a good resource that you can use,” May said.

The 511 app is free and easy to use. If you want to see traffic congestion or traffic history, it’s right here at your fingertips also those coffee breaks are set up at area rest stops on I-81, I-80, and I-84 throughout the holiday weekend.