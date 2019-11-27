× Holiday Travel in the Poconos

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heavy traffic on the roadways is a sure sign the holiday season is here.

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“Maybe I should have left yesterday but I am not worried. I am going on 90 but I can still drive,” said John Orr, Altoona.

Newswatch 16 found lots of people taking breaks at the rest stop near Tannersville.

Michele Kudrna from Berwick was headed to Queens, New York.

“We try and plan our hours because we go to New York a lot. We either leave at 3 in the morning or we try and leave after the traffic that we hope is on their way like 10 or 11 o’clock. We kind of try and work it out,” said Kudrna.

While most drivers leave early to beat the traffic, some others tell Newswatch 16 they know there will be unplanned pit stops along the way.

Kelly Brace from Buffalo and his family were on their way to Staten Island. The trip usually takes six hours, but with little ones, it can be eight or nine.

“We are making bathroom stops every half hour, so we are not making good time,” said Brace.

“Well it’s different now that we have a little one, but we usually try to do some driving at night when she is asleep and then break things up a bit,” said Katie Walton, Ohio.

AAA predicts that nearly 50 million people will hit the road to head to Thanksgiving celebrations this year.