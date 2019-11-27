× Grocery Stores Packed with Last-minute Shoppers

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Potatoes, cranberry sauce, bread, and more — all pushed down the grocery store checkout counter.

Thanksgiving dinner shoppers were out in full force at Giant in East Stroudsburg.

“I just needed some last-minute things, beverages and some ingredients that I didn’t get earlier,” Marylynn Williams said.

“We got our turkey,” said Tara Stutzman. “I find the day before Thanksgiving we do a lot of shopping, so it ends up being, they are pretty well stocked.”

This Giant location is brand new. It opened earlier this month. Meat managers tell Newswatch 16 that they made sure to have enough fresh and frozen turkeys stocked just in case.

“There are always last-minute shoppers but that is what the fresh turkeys are for, the last-minute shoppers. The fresh turkeys are a great option,” said Giant employee Melissa Oslin.

Shoppers think it’s great that a lot of grocery stores are now selling beer and wine, making it a one-stop holiday shop for everyone.

“They have everything here. I love it. It flows really nice. It’s easy to maneuver. It’s a great store,” Williams said.

“Super easy to be able to get everything we needed right here,” Stutzman added.

If you haven’t bought your turkey yet, there is still time. Managers tell Newswatch 16 they have extra supplies in storage.