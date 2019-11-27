Father Pleads Guilty in Baby’s Death

Posted 6:59 pm, November 27, 2019, by

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, Pa--A father pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment for his young daughter's death in Monroe county.

Christian Tuliszewski must serve at least three years in prison.
A forensic pathologist says the death of Tuliszewski's six-month-old daughter was likely due to intentional smothering.

Police say Tuliszewski, who is from the Saylorsburg area, threatened to harm the little girl in the weeks before her death.
The baby's mom Samantha Defrancesco pleaded guilty in Monroe County last month.
She must serve almost two years in prison.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.