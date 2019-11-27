Father Pleads Guilty in Baby’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, Pa--A father pleaded guilty today to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment for his young daughter's death in Monroe county.

Christian Tuliszewski must serve at least three years in prison.

A forensic pathologist says the death of Tuliszewski's six-month-old daughter was likely due to intentional smothering.

Police say Tuliszewski, who is from the Saylorsburg area, threatened to harm the little girl in the weeks before her death.

The baby's mom Samantha Defrancesco pleaded guilty in Monroe County last month.

She must serve almost two years in prison.