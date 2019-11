Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa.-- Instead of using trash bags to move their belongings, foster kids will have something much nicer to take along.

Close to 500 new and gently used duffle bags, including personal items, were donated over the past few weeks in Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Luzerne counties.

The duffle bag drive was spearheaded by the Lackawanna County Youth Advisory Board.