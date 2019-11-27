× Driver Nabbed after Chase in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Berks County is locked up after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle near Shamokin on Tuesday.

Kyle McDaniel, 27, of Robesonia, is accused of stealing a car around 5 p.m. and was later involved in a hit and run. Police tracked him down and tried to stop him, but he took off.

He was caught later in nearby Kulpmont were he told police he was trying to get away from, “the people that were running around killing people.”

He’s in jail on $40,000 cash bail.