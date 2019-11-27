× Dishing Out Thanksgiving Meals in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — One by one, volunteers at the First Baptist Church of Pittston headed down a buffet of Thanksgiving staples to fill up to-go containers and stack them up with the less fortunate on their minds.

“For 11 years now, we’ve had a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need and for those who may not have anyone to spend the holiday with,” Gail Nossavage said.

Volunteers with the First Baptist Church of Pittston roasted 35 turkeys this year to make sure everyone in the greater Pittston area in need got a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s amazing just like how many things you can do with this amount of support and stuff,” Isabella Golushka said.

Volunteers with the church will give out takeout meals, host a dinner inside the church, and make deliveries.

“We do have quite a few deliveries to the senior citizen apartments this year, and from speaking with them on the phone, they are just so thankful,” Nossavage said.

Terry Vieney is one of the volunteers who make those deliveries.

“I’ve been doing this for the last five years and it’s fun to be doing it. You get to go out there and help people who ordinarily wouldn’t be able to have a meal or be able to talk to somebody. It’s a delight to just deliver to them and put a smile on their face,” Vieney said.

Vieney and the other volunteers say this act of kindness brings them more joy than those who benefit from it.

“Any time you’re able to give back to someone or give back to anybody who doesn’t have it and you’re able to put a smile on their face, fill their bellies, and it makes you happy that you’re a part of it and that you’re helping them,” Vieney added.