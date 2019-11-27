Chase Senior explains why Penn State’s loss to Ohio State showed just how close the Nittany Lions are to joining an elite class of programs in college football. Also, why Penn State fans should love the position the program is in and where its headed, rather than focus on coming up short.
Chase Down Podcast: Penn State is on the Cusp of Being an Elite Program
