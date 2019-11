× Woman Charged After Dealing Deadly Dose of Drugs

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is locked up after police say she provided the drugs that killed a man in Lackawanna County.

State troopers arrested Michelle Smith who admitted to providing 44-year-old Chester Ostrowski with two bundles of fentanyl-laced heroin back in April.

Ostrowski died from the drugs.

Smith was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related offenses in Lackawanna County.