Valor Clinic Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Veterans

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The office inside Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas was packed with food.

Everything you see here was placed into boxes and sent out the door with a volunteer.

The Thanksgiving dinners are for veterans and their families who need a little help for the holidays.

“Oh, it’s terrific. They even have tears in their eyes sometimes. You know, it’s fabulous. I am glad we are able to help them,” said volunteer Mike Flannery.

Valor Clinic Foundation helps veterans get back on their feet.

This year, more than 200 boxes will be delivered, each filled with canned goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and turkeys.

“A lot of the combat veterans, in particular, have traumatic events associated with holidays. A lot of them, it’s almost a trigger point, the holidays. We try to take the stress levels down on those days for struggling veteran families,” said Mark Baylis, Valor Clinic Foundation.

The Thanksgiving dinners don’t just go to people in Monroe County. Valor helps out veterans in need all throughout the state.

“We don’t turn our back on any veterans that need us, so it makes us a little different than some of the other veterans charities,” said Baylis.

Michelle Goyette is the house manager at Valor. She says the dinner program could not be done without support from donor and volunteers.

“People want to give back and the generosity of the community has been tremendous. We do have a pool of volunteers who look forward to delivering the meals every year so it’s great,” said Goyette.

Valor Clinic Foundation is always looking for volunteers to help with deliveries.