University Of Scranton Lady Royals Enter Season Under A New Coaching Staff

(29-3) is how the Lady Royals finished last season, and a trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four. 4 seniors return for a new head coach. Nick DiPillo becoming the 7th coach in program history in June.

"The one thing that you don't have to question about any of the kids in our program and the team is their willingness to compete every day-to kind of do what's asked of them and kind of go above and beyond. You know that this group is used to winning and competing at a really high level," said Nick.

"Yes it's hard. It's a lot different because we are used to the same system all three years, but we are being open about it and coach is being really good about teaching it so we are excited to see where it's going to take us," said Emily.

There's a chance this Lady Royals team could be better than the one that went to the Final Four last year. Coach DiPillo comes in with a wealth of experience from Seton Hall and the Liberty out the WNBA, and assistant coach Kaitlyn Lewis a North Pocono graduate. She just came off a great career in the Patriot League at American University.

"I'm happy to be here! And so thankful that Coach DiPillo that he gave me the call and very thankful that I had great teammates at American that knew him. That's how we got the connection. I'm just so thankful. Everybody has been so welcoming and I can't wait to get to work," said Kaitlyn.

"I was blessed to coach in the WNBA and coach a bunch of number of all-stars and Olympians. I learned under and from opposing coaches who have a great influence on my life as a coach. And the last five years here at Seton Hall we had a great run with 2 NCAA tournaments and a Big East championship a couple of NIT berths and I think all of those things kind of uniquely prepared me this opportunity and I couldn't me more excited," again said Nick.

"Yes! They both have so much experience from all the different walks of basketball. Which has been very interesting just to hear from different perspectives from the WNBA to someone who just literally graduated," said Lily.

The seniors are setting the tone, but it's the bench providing the burst this season. Pre-season polls like DiPillo's design. Scranton as high as 3rd in the nation here in November. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.