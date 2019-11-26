Two Dogs Missing After Fire Guts Wayne County Home

Posted 5:32 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31AM, November 26, 2019

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a home in Wayne County.

The fire began off Raccoon Circle in Salem Township, near Lake Ariel, around 11:30 Monday night.

The place is gutted.

Fire crews say the flames moved fast, and crews came from several areas to help.

The house is in Indian Rocks, a housing community here.

Two people inside made it out okay, but several dogs were missing after the blaze.

"There are two dogs missing at this time, and everyone is accounted for. No injuries," explained Lake Ariel Deputy Fire Chief Chris Dipierro. "It's a quick response by Ledgedale and Hamlin. Got here pretty quick and got a good knock on the fire in the middle of nowhere."

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire here in Wayne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.