Two Dogs Missing After Fire Guts Wayne County Home

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a home in Wayne County.

The fire began off Raccoon Circle in Salem Township, near Lake Ariel, around 11:30 Monday night.

The place is gutted.

Fire crews say the flames moved fast, and crews came from several areas to help.

The house is in Indian Rocks, a housing community here.

Two people inside made it out okay, but several dogs were missing after the blaze.

"There are two dogs missing at this time, and everyone is accounted for. No injuries," explained Lake Ariel Deputy Fire Chief Chris Dipierro. "It's a quick response by Ledgedale and Hamlin. Got here pretty quick and got a good knock on the fire in the middle of nowhere."

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire here in Wayne County.