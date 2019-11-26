Tormenting the Teachers at Selinsgrove Area Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- For the second year in a row, teachers at Selinsgrove Area Middle School were tormented but all in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

For the last two weeks, the middle school students ran a food drive for Meals For Seals, a program that provides food for kids and families in need right here in the Selinsgrove Area School District.

"I just think it really matters, because there are some kids that aren't as fortunate as others so I feel like it's really important to help other people who need it," said Olivia Hoffman.

"It makes me feel really happy because we're giving kids in our area that may not have the money to buy a meal, we're giving them the opportunity to have one," said student Erika Meiser.

The two-week food drive ended with this. The more items the students donated, the better chance they had to be selected to torment their favorite teacher. Or in this case, the school's assistant principal.

"Well, I think it's important to show the students that we're committed to helping our community, helping our students. This is something I put a lot of value into, having students understand why it's important to help others," said assistant principal Chris Morrison.

This year the students collected more than 3,000 items. That's nearly double what they collected last year.

Mr. Beddall's homeroom was recognized at the assembly for being the school's top collectors. Together, the students collected over 500 items.

"I actually only pitched in a little bit. It wasn't just one or two kids, it was a collective effort," said Ryan Beddall.

And of course, because his homeroom won, Mr. Beddall got the biggest pie to the face.