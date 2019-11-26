This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bear Check Station & Skull Skrapers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to a bear check station in Luzerne County to see how our bear hunters are making out. Plus if you're looking for a way to preserve your trophy buck, Skull Skrapers is your answer. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and the final four clues in the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.