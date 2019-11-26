× Pocono Resorts Gear Up for Thanksgiving Rush

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Great Wolf Lodge near Tannersville was packed with people checking in for Thanksgiving weekend.

A family from outside Philadelphia will spend the holiday in Pocono Township.

“This is our first time. We are excited about it. I am excited I don’t have to cook, so we are excited to see all the festivities and the kids will have fun,” said Elizabeth Howe, Royersford.

Great Wolf Lodge hosts a big Thanksgiving dinner at the resort’s buffet.

“We are going to feed over 1,000 people. We take reservations in advance. We are going to have over 250 pounds of turkey,” said Jason Bays, Great Wolf Lodge.

A few resorts in Monroe County are taking the overflow of people who normally eat and stay at the Inn at Pocono Manor during the Thanksgiving holiday. The place burned down earlier this month.

“We couldn’t be more happy to work in the community and help out where needed and take some of those displaced guests and offer them an opportunity to come here,” said Bays.

Another resort helping out is Kalahari near Mount Pocono.

“We’ve been trying out however we can with the transient guests and regular groups as well,” said Kurt Fillman, Kalahari.

Sales directors tell Newswatch 16, along with a turkey dinner, there will also be a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade watch party. The resort will showcase its float for the second year.

“We are hosting a huge buffet which has been tradition since the property opened. We expect 2,000 guests. We still do have openings for guests and local folks who want to come,” said Fillman.

Some resorts are also offering Black Friday deals and other promotions for the Thanksgiving holiday.