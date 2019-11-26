Mother Charged with Child Endangerment in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A mother in Luzerne County is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly leaving her child at home in deplorable conditions while out playing blackjack at the casino all day.

According to court papers, the 5-year-old girl was spotted standing alone outside by a neighbor.

Eventually, police were called and went to check on the parents at their apartment.

The door was open, and officials could see animal waste and rotten food everywhere.

Terae Walker, 28, of Edwardsville, admitted to leaving her daughter home while out gambling.

The child is now in the custody of Children and Youth Services in Luzerne County.

