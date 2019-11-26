Marywood @ Scranton Women’s college basketball

(4-0) Scranton hosted Marywood in D3 Women's college basketball. The Lady Pacers scored the first eight points of the game only to watch the Lady Royals roll to a 78-35 victory. Scranton is now 5-0 with the win.
