Friends of the Poor Thanksgiving Dinner Held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. –Thousands packed into the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday for an evening of friendship and good food.

All to celebrate the 43rd annual Friends of the Poor Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

Organizers say this event isn’t just to provide a free meal but to provide company for hundreds during the holiday.

“I just like the friendship that you meet, the people that you meet and everything and I just enjoy the good food,” said Nancy Ladd of Scranton.

“It’s wonderful, I come here every year. I do nursing, I work for Sweet Home and this is one of my clients so I enjoy coming over here with everybody,” said Debbie O’Neill.

People were also given meals to take with them when they left the annual Friends of the Poor Thanksgiving Dinner in Scranton.

