Former Officer Mark Icker Admits to Violating Civil Rights of Victims

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he sexually assaulted two women.

Mark Icker was in federal court Tuesday afternoon where he admitted having unwanted sexual contact while on the job.

Icker agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts that he sexually assaulted two women while working as a police officer.

The U.S. attorney's office held a news conference shortly after Icker formally pleaded guilty at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton.

Icker admits on two occasions on December 3 and December 10 of last year, he assaulted two women he had pulled over while working as an Ashley police officer.

He also admitted to misdemeanor charges for inappropriately touching or trying to coerce three other women to give him sex in exchange for not filing charges against them.

Icker was facing up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Prosecutors are now recommending 12 years behind bars.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Icker is out on bail and remains on house arrest in Lackawanna County.