Former Officer Mark Icker Admits to Violating Civil Rights of Victims

Posted 5:12 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, November 26, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he sexually assaulted two women.

Mark Icker was in federal court Tuesday afternoon where he admitted having unwanted sexual contact while on the job.

Icker agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts that he sexually assaulted two women while working as a police officer.

The U.S. attorney's office held a news conference shortly after Icker formally pleaded guilty at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton.

Icker admits on two occasions on December 3 and December 10 of last year, he assaulted two women he had pulled over while working as an Ashley police officer.

He also admitted to misdemeanor charges for inappropriately touching or trying to coerce three other women to give him sex in exchange for not filing charges against them.

In this story

Icker was facing up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Prosecutors are now recommending 12 years behind bars.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Icker is out on bail and remains on house arrest in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.