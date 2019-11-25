× WNEP’s Holiday Showcase 2019

The holiday season brings out special opportunities to try something new! Try a new restaurant, a new experience, or a new getaway. WNEP-TV takes you to a few of the gems in our area that you won’t want to pass up.

Watch The Holiday Showcase on Thanksgiving Night, 7:30pm – 8:00pm on WNEP-TV.

Click on any of the following sponsors and be prepared to be amazed (available after the broadcast)!

Jerry’s For All Seasons

Edelholtz

Maines Source

The Arts Barn

FM Kirby Center

Corky’s Garden Path

Mann Lake and Stromberg’s

Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau – Skytop Lodge