Shawn Christy Expected to Take Stand in Trial

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's expected to be a dramatic day in federal court in Scranton on Monday. We should hear from the man authorities say threatened President Trump.

Shawn Christy says he's being framed and unfairly targeted by the government. His trial began November 17 at the courthouse in Scranton.

The jury heard from witnesses who say Christy threatened to kill President Trump and other elected officials before taking off and leading investigators on a manhunt. He committed a string of crimes along the way before his arrest last year in Ohio.

Christy is representing himself in this case and is expected to take the stand Monday.

Again, his family says he's been set up by federal officials.

It is possible the jury could get this case Monday. If he is convicted, Christy faces the possibility of decades behind bars.