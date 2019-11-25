× Shawn Christy Calls Himself to the Stand

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shawn Christy has rested his defense and his fate is now in the hands of the jury.

The man from McAdoo is accused of threatening to kill the president and then committing a string of federal crimes while on the run from authorities for three months.

The final day of testimony saw tense exchanges and harsh words from Christy.

For his final witness, Shawn Christy called himself to the stand.

Most of the evidence he presented to the jury and the testimony he gave did not have to do with the federal crimes he is charged with in this case. Instead, he focused on his personal gripes with law enforcement and the government.

Christy is charged with threatening to kill President Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli. He’s also charged with several federal crimes he allegedly committed while on the run last year, crimes including illegally having a gun.

But when Christy called himself to the stand during the final day of testimony in his federal trial, it was clear that he’s not focused on those charges.

Before the jury was even called in, the judge ruled most of the evidence Christy planned as irrelevant and inadmissible in court.

The decision led Christy to tell the judge, “You are really pushing my buttons today and I don’t appreciate it.”

He then called the court, “a joke and kangaroo court with a bunch of punk federal marshals who think they’re tough.”

During his argument with the judge, Christy kept referring to the 2017 assault case in which he was accused of attacking the then-mayor of McAdoo Stephen Holly. He claims video evidence of the fight between the two was altered by a McAdoo police officer. He called that Schuykill County case the backbone of this federal case.

Christy missed his first court date for that case in May of last year. That’s when a warrant went out for his arrest and he eventually became a fugitive.

Christy says he was told by his former public defender not to show up to that court date.

The judge and prosecution continuously insisted that the McAdoo assault case was irrelevant.

Once Christy took the stand, he told the jury that he did not receive all of his mail while he was in prison waiting for this trial, mail that he needed to be able to represent himself in court.

In this story Newswatch 16 coverage of Shawn Christy

He showed the jury a picture from when he was captured and arrested in Ohio last September after a three-month manhunt. He says the sneakers he was wearing and the wallet he was carrying that day were not returned to him.

Christy also admitted to breaking into the home of his uncle in Luzerne County and the home in Kentucky of Sarah Palin’s former son-in-law, but he denied stealing guns from his uncle.

When prosecutors cross-examined Christy, he eventually refused to answer their questions, invoking his right under the Fifth Amendment. That prompted the judge to order Christy’s testimony stricken from the record, meaning the jury cannot consider it during deliberations.

The jury heard closing arguments late Monday afternoon.