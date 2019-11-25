Notre Dame Elementary Students Hold Thanksgiving Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Children in Monroe County are making sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal this holiday.

For the sixth year, Notre Dame Elementary students in East Stroudsburg collected nonperishable food items for families being helped by the county's Children and Youth program.

The boxes didn't just include dinner items, but breakfast supplies as well.

"This is very close to our hearts," said parent Anna Loncki. "We know there's a lot of needy families in our local community. Everyone struggles at different times in their lives and you never know when you're going to be the one struggling. This is something that we like to just give back to our community and make sure we instill these values into our children."

The students also decorated every box before packing them and loading them up.