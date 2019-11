× Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies

Local basketball legend John Bucci has died. Best known for coaching Bishop Hannan to a state title back in 2002, Bucci helped Gerry McNamara turn into a college star at Syracuse.

Since then, Bucci has been on our air at WNEP, as a high school basketball analyst. He also opened up Backcourt Hoops in Scranton and has been one of the leaders in the community in organizing youth sports.

Bucci died in his home today, of natural causes. He was 57 years old.