In Your Neighborhood

Free Thanksgiving Meal

For anyone in need of a meal for the holiday, head to Luzerne County, Thursday, November 28. Rae’s Family Catering Company will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner. Owners of the company said it’s their favorite holiday because it’s all about family, spending time together & of course great food. Go to the Hugestown Hose Company from 4 until 8 p.m. if you don’t have anyone to spend the day with or you’re just looking for a good meal.

Heritage Hill – Toys for Tots

Every child deserves a little Christmas. That’s the motto of the Marine Toys for Tots program. This year, Heritage Hill Senior Community and the Marine program have combined forces to improve the holidays for kids in need. Until December 11, bring a new, unwrapped toy to Heritage Hill, in Weatherly, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Your donation will be given to a local child in need. For more information, check out “Good Things” at wnep.com.

