Equine Therapy Farm Wins ‘She-Shed’ Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Luckily for the deserving contest winners this she-shed was not struck by lightning, and it is not currently on fire.

It's being stored at Keystone Industrial Park before it arrives at its new permanent home, at Country Heart Farm near Hazle Township in Luzerne County.

"I was ready to start crying because honest to heaven it was everything that we were looking to put for a classroom with heat so we could use the barn all winter long," said Dr. Particia Rodriguez-Hudson, Founder of Country Heart Farm.

Newswatch 16 first showed you the she-shed back in August.

FNCB bank in Dunmore was under construction, and the she-shed served as a portable drive through so the bank could continue serving its customers.

Once the bank was done with it, FNCB employees launched the contest to donate the she-shed to a deserving organization.

There were nearly 100 applicants, but the winner was Country Heart Farm, a non-profit organization in lower Luzerne County, a therapeutic sanctuary for anyone suffering from trauma.

"Their mission to help children and veterans through equine therapy overcome a number of obstacles truly made them a deserving winner," said Mike Cummings, FNCB Bank.

The She-Shed will go on a piece of land where volunteers have already cleared the space.

They say the electric and septic are all ready to go.

"I know when the kids start to see it because we have children that have been coming over the winter, so we do a lot with them up here at the house. Then we go down, and they do their horse time, and their goat time, whatever animal they have picked to work with down there, and it's always cold.>

The she-shed even has a bathroom, something the barn here is currently without.

Pi, one of the kids' favorite goats to play with, is doing one final inspection before the she-shed arrives at Country Heart Farm for good.