Donations Needed for Wreaths for Veterans

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP -- As the holidays approach, a non-profit is asking for help to make sure veterans are not forgotten.

That group is called Wreaths Across America. So far this year, it doesn't have enough donated wreaths for every veteran's grave at a cemetery in Central Pennsylvania.

The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in located in Lebanon County– not far from the Schuylkill and Northumberland county lines. More than 40,000 veterans are buried here.

So far, Wreaths Across America can only cover half of the graves.

"There's a lot of people no one comes to visit them. When we have Wreaths Across America, somebody puts a wreath there, spends some time there with them, says their name. It's not going to happen unless people step up to the plate and make it happen," Craig Butt, a cemetery volunteer, said.

It costs $15 to sponsor a wreath. For more information on how to sponsor a wreath, go to the Wreaths Across America website.

The deadline is December 2, 2019. If you make a donation after that, the wreath will appear on a veteran's grave next year.