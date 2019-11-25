Donations Needed for Wreaths for Veterans

Posted 5:25 am, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, November 25, 2019

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP -- As the holidays approach, a non-profit is asking for help to make sure veterans are not forgotten.

That group is called Wreaths Across America. So far this year, it doesn't have enough donated wreaths for every veteran's grave at a cemetery in Central Pennsylvania.

The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in located in Lebanon County– not far from the Schuylkill and Northumberland county lines. More than 40,000 veterans are buried here.

So far, Wreaths Across America can only cover half of the graves.

"There's a lot of people no one comes to visit them. When we have Wreaths Across America, somebody puts a wreath there, spends some time there with them, says their name. It's not going to happen unless people step up to the plate and make it happen," Craig Butt, a cemetery volunteer, said.

It costs $15 to sponsor a wreath. For more information on how to sponsor a wreath, go to the Wreaths Across America website.

The deadline is December 2, 2019. If you make a donation after that, the wreath will appear on a veteran's grave next year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.