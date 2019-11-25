× Christmas Tree from Northumberland County Arrives at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Christmas tree from Northumberland County was in the spotlight Monday at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump was there as the Douglas fir from Mahantongo Valley Farms arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

Members of the Snyder family were there as well to hand over the tree to the first family.

LIVE: @FLOTUS Participates in the White House Christmas Tree Delivery https://t.co/lb6TkT6K96 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

The tree was selected by officials from Washington in October.

The tree will become the centerpiece of the Blue Room in the White House during the holidays.

