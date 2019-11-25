Christmas Tree from Northumberland County Arrives at White House

Posted 2:47 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, November 25, 2019

Members of the Snyder family from Northumberland County at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Christmas tree from Northumberland County was in the spotlight Monday at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump was there as the Douglas fir from Mahantongo Valley Farms arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

Members of the Snyder family were there as well to hand over the tree to the first family.

The tree was selected by officials from Washington in October.

The tree will become the centerpiece of the Blue Room in the White House during the holidays.

1 Comment

