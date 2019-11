Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore will close all of its stores, including a location in Dickson City.

The store on commerce boulevard near the Viewmont Mall is one of about 140 locations.

The company says 40 of those stores will reopen as "Michaels," another craft retailer.

It is unclear whether the location in Dickson City will be one of them.

A.C. Moore's first store opened in New Jersey in 1985.