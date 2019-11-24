Vigil Held in Memory of Arabella Parker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. -- A vigil is being held Sunday night in Schuylkill County in memory of a little girl who passed away last week.

Arabella Parker was allegedly badly beaten by her mother's boyfriend last month.

A group gathered at West End Park in Girardville, holding one of several vigils in our area this week to honor the life of Arabella Parker. The 3-year-old passed away Friday at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville after fighting for her life since last month.

Arabella had been in the ICU since October 10th when police say she was brutally beaten by her mother’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton. Burgess is currently locked up and charged with causing the little girl severe injuries. At this time, he has not been charged with her death.

Arabella was on life support until Wednesday, and she continued to fight for her life, breathing on her own for nearly 2 days until she died. Those gathered here in Girardville Sunday night knew Arabella’s aunt who was by the little girl’s side in the ICU when she died. An organizer of Sunday night’s vigil says they're here to show Schuylkill County's support for Arabella’s family and other children living through child abuse.

"Stop child abuse avoid the neglect. These children don't deserve it. It’s honestly heartbreaking, you'd be surprised how many cases you see coming in and out of Schuylkill County where these children are getting abused and neglected and taken away from their families and ending up in foster homes and it's not needed,” Amanda Groce of Girardville said.

Gatherers say they plan to be out here tonight gathering in support of Arabella Parker until about 8 o’clock Sunday night.