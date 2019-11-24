Striking Out Cancer in Dickson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Friends gathered to help a woman from Susquehanna County "strike out" cancer.

The event was held at Idle Hour Lanes in Dickson City all in honor of Jean Marie Jones from Herrick Center.

Jones was recently diagnosed with stage four bladder cancer.

Family, friends, even strangers turned out to the bowling event to show their support.

"So, seeing the whole community come out, all of our friends, family, distant relatives, it’s been really breathtaking and it’s gonna be really memorable,” Jackie Keating of Old Forge said.

Organizers sold tickets to the strikeout cancer event in Lackawanna County. All the money raised will go toward Jones' treatment.