Spreading Holiday Cheer to our Troops

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A donation drive was held in Monroe County to help troops receive some comforts of home during the holiday season.

The goal of Operation Touch of Home is to pack a Mack truck full of supplies for service members at Shoprite in Chestnuthill Township.

As folks did their grocery shopping, they were encouraged to pick up a little something to donate to send to men and women currently deployed.

“To show our military, first of all their, getting a touch a home, they're not forgotten, they're giving up their family, their time to support our freedom, give us our freedom, so it's something that I, we feel that the community needs to do,” Tammy Gower of Effort said.

Afterward, volunteers took the donations to the American Legion Post and packed the boxes of toiletries and non-perishable items to send to military members.

