× UPDATE: One Lane Remains Closed on I-81 South Following Crash

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One lane remains closed on Interstate 81 South in Wilkes-Barre township following a crash that happened around 2:55 p.m.

State police tell us one vehicle rolled over and multiple patients were ejected from a vehicle and some were trapped inside.

They say seven people were involved in the crash near the Wilkes-Barre/Mountain Top Exit of the Interstate.

One lane of I-81 South is closed at this time and State Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they tend the accident.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.