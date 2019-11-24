Deer Season Advancer & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #5

Posted 7:03 pm, November 24, 2019, by

We'll take you on our annual deer spotlighting trip in advance of the rifle deer season.  Adriel Douglass, state game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, will drive us around his area of Wayne County to see what the deer herd looks like, plus we'll give you the 5th clue in the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

