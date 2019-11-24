We'll continue our spotlighting trip with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in advance of the rifle deer season and give you clue #6 in the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest.
Deer Season Advancer #2 & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #6
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #7
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #3
-
Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #8
-
Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest & Clue #2
-
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #1
-
-
Al’s Susquehanna Guide Service Product Giveaway & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #4
-
Kioti K9 Contest Announcement
-
Kioti Krazy Contest 2019
-
Piebald Deer Turning Heads in Luzerne County
-
Sunday Hunting Heading to Governor’s Desk
-
-
Chronic Wasting Disease Update
-
Doe with Arrow in Head Spotted in Gated Community
-
Corn Crop Devastated by Deer