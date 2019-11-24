× Decking the Halls in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Families came out to help deck the halls Sunday in Lackawanna County.

Dickson city residents gathered at the municipal building to watch the Christmas tree light up for the first time this season.

Kids were also able to make holiday crafts including ornaments for the tree.

“It’s a lot of fun activities going on. Tons of stuff happening in there. You can write letters to Santa, make ornaments,” Nicholas Kovaleski of Dickson City said.

Afterward, families enjoyed Christmas movies here in Lackawanna County.