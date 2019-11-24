Celebrating Turkey Day Early in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Some semi-pro football players teamed up with a veterans organization in Schuylkill County to celebrate turkey day a little early.

The Coal County Nightmares served Thanksgiving dinner to veterans and their families at Amvets Events in Pottsville.

The football team took donations to purchase all of the ingredients for the turkey meal.

Volunteers from the Pottsville Amvets hosted the event and cooked all of the dishes.

“We decided that we'd help a lot of our vets out this year have a couple guys on our team that were in the military now and so we had a conversation as a group and decided that we should do it for our vets,” owner of Coal County Nightmares Brandon McNulty said.

The team planned on providing 175 meals Sunday. They also shared leftovers with a women’s shelter in Schuylkill County.