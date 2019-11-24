Cause of Death Revealed in State College Teen Death

November 24, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The coroner believes a 17-year-old died after doing drugs at an off-campus house in State College.

The coroner says Jack Schoenig passed away after inhaling nitrous oxide.

Schoenig died last month at a house occupied by members of the Alpha Delta chapter of Chi Phi.

The teen was just visiting the area and not a Penn State student.

The fraternity was suspended shortly after Schoenig’s death.

No word if any charges will be filed following the death in Centre County.

