Cause of Death Revealed in State College Teen Death
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The coroner believes a 17-year-old died after doing drugs at an off-campus house in State College.
The coroner says Jack Schoenig passed away after inhaling nitrous oxide.
Schoenig died last month at a house occupied by members of the Alpha Delta chapter of Chi Phi.
The teen was just visiting the area and not a Penn State student.
The fraternity was suspended shortly after Schoenig’s death.
No word if any charges will be filed following the death in Centre County.