Veterans in Need Get Help From One of Their Own

SCRANTON, Pa. — A local veteran put on a Thanksgiving meal for veterans in need in Lackawanna County.

The meal was held at United Baptist Church along South Main Avenue in the Electric City.

Homeless and less fortunate veterans were treated to a holiday meal, a haircut, and even some new clothes.

It’s all thanks to retired Air Force Staff Sargeant Travis Heller from Blakeslee.

This is the second year Heller has put on the dinner as a way to give back to other vets who may not be as fortunate.

